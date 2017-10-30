 Skip Nav
Wedding
This Is Us Star Justin Hartley Is Officially a Married Man
Red Carpet
Alexander Skarsgard Channels Bozo the Clown With His . . . Dazzling New Hairdo
Viral Videos
Timeless Vampire Jared Leto Tries to Guess His Own Age in Photos — and It Doesn't Go Well
Pop Culture Halloween Costumes
Thanks to Colton Haynes's Halloween Costume, You'll Never See Marge Simpson the Same Way Again

Kim Kardashian Halloween Costumes 2017

The 1 Thing All of Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costumes Have in Common This Year

View In Slideshow
The 1 Thing All of Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costumes Have in Common This Year

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to come up with an iconic theme for all of her Halloween costumes. The 34-year-old reality star and mum of North and Saint West revealed that she is paying homage to her favourite musical legends this year. On Friday night, Kim and her best friend Jonathan Cheban pulled off a spot on costume of Sonny Bono and Cher, which even earned her a compliment from the "Believe" singer herself. Mrs. West also dressed up as Madonna and Michael Jackson at the 1991 Oscars with her sister Kourtney, and paid tribute to the late R&B singer Aaliyah as well. Scroll through and try and keep up with all of Kim's epic Halloween costumes ahead.

Madonna and Michael Jackson
Madonna and Michael Jackson
1 / 8
The 1 Thing All of Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costumes Have in Common This Year
2 / 8
The 1 Thing All of Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costumes Have in Common This Year
3 / 8
Aaliyah
4 / 8
The 1 Thing All of Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costumes Have in Common This Year
5 / 8
Cher
6 / 8
The 1 Thing All of Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costumes Have in Common This Year
Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard
7 / 8
The 1 Thing All of Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costumes Have in Common This Year
Image Source: Getty / Michael Kovac
8 / 8
Join the conversation
Pop Culture Halloween CostumesKim KardashianCelebrity Halloween CostumesHalloweenCelebrity Halloween Costumes
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
How Do I Unlock the October 2017 Easter Eggs on Facebook?
US News
Facebook Just Added 7 Secret Easter Eggs — Here's How You Can Trigger Them Right Now
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds