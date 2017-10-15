15/10/17 15/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Sexy Halloween Costumes Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costumes Look Back at Kim Kardashian's Sexiest Halloween Costumes 15 October, 2017 by Lauren Turner 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Celebrities love to dress up for Halloween, and Kim Kardashian is one of the few that usually go all out! Her many, often revealing Halloween looks through the years show that she's mastered the art of a sexy costume with outfits inspired by movies, animals and even fictional characters. Needless to say, we can't wait to see what she does this year. Skeleton A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Oct 31, 2014 at 4:32pm PDT 1 / 11 Jasmine Image Source: Kim Kardashian 2 / 11 Wonder Woman Image Source: Getty / Jesse Grant 3 / 11 Flapper Girl Image Source: Getty / Mark Sullivan 4 / 11 Cheetah Image Source: Kim Kardashian 5 / 11 Mermaid Image Source: Getty / Dave Kotinsky 6 / 11 Catwoman Image Source: Getty / John Parra 7 / 11 Little Red Riding Hood Image Source: Getty / Michael Loccisano 8 / 11 Pirate Image Source: Kim Kardashian 9 / 11 Queen of Hearts Image Source: Kim Kardashian 10 / 11 Poison Ivy Image Source: Getty / Dave Kotinsky 11 / 11 Join the conversation Sexy Halloween CostumesKim KardashianHalloween CostumesCelebrity Halloween CostumesHalloween