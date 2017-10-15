 Skip Nav
Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costumes

Look Back at Kim Kardashian's Sexiest Halloween Costumes

View In Slideshow
Poison Ivy
Image Source: Getty

Celebrities love to dress up for Halloween, and Kim Kardashian is one of the few that usually go all out! Her many, often revealing Halloween looks through the years show that she's mastered the art of a sexy costume with outfits inspired by movies, animals and even fictional characters. Needless to say, we can't wait to see what she does this year.

Skeleton

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

1 / 11
Jasmine
Jasmine
Image Source: Kim Kardashian
2 / 11
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman
Image Source: Getty / Jesse Grant
3 / 11
Flapper Girl
Flapper Girl
Image Source: Getty / Mark Sullivan
4 / 11
Cheetah
Cheetah
Image Source: Kim Kardashian
5 / 11
Mermaid
Mermaid
Image Source: Getty / Dave Kotinsky
6 / 11
Catwoman
Catwoman
Image Source: Getty / John Parra
7 / 11
Little Red Riding Hood
Little Red Riding Hood
Image Source: Getty / Michael Loccisano
8 / 11
Pirate
Pirate
Image Source: Kim Kardashian
9 / 11
Queen of Hearts
Queen of Hearts
Image Source: Kim Kardashian
10 / 11
Poison Ivy
Poison Ivy
Image Source: Getty / Dave Kotinsky
11 / 11
