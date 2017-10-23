 Skip Nav
Celebrity Kids
Everything We Know So Far About Kate Middleton and Prince William's Third Baby
The Royals
Prince Harry Brings Meghan Markle to Buckingham Palace to Have Tea With Queen Elizabeth II
Best of 2017
36 Celebrity Couples Who Have Already Broken Up This Year
The Royals
31 Times Prince Harry Was in Uniform and You Got Weak in the Knees

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Cars Burglarised

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Cars Burglarised 1 Year After Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's cars were broken into in the driveway of their Bel Air mansion on Friday, Us Weekly reports. Fortunately, the suspect did not make his way inside the couple's home, but the Los Angeles Police Department says "a witness observed a suspect enter and exit the victim's vehicle and then flee the location" and that "a second suspect who was hiding in some bushes also fled the location." The first suspect "took personal items from the victim's vehicle."

TMZ also stated that a male suspect burglarised three of Kim and Kanye's vehicles at around 4 a.m. and stole an iPhone that belonged to one of their staff members. Their security guard allegedly chased the suspect off the property and he was also caught on the home's security cameras. Mariah Carey's Beverly Hills mansion was also burglarised that same day when $50,000 worth of bags and sunglasses were stolen.

The burglary comes a little over a year after Kim was robbed and held at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room during Paris Fashion Week. During a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim opened up about the terrifying experience, saying, "Ever since Paris, I just go through this worst case scenario mode in my head." Thankfully Kim and her family are OK.

Image Source: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
Join the conversation
Kim KardashianCelebrity NewsKanye WestCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Celebrity News
Ben Affleck Responds to Hilarie Burton's Account of Him Groping Her on TRL
by Caitlin Hacker
Celebrities Who Support Same-Sex Marriage Equality
Celebrity News
40+ Celebrities Who Proudly Support Australian Marriage Equality
by Genevieve Rota
KJ Apa Was in a Car Crash
Celebrity News
KJ Apa Was Involved in a Scary Car Crash After Leaving the Set of Riverdale
by Kelsie Gibson
Prince William and Kate Middleton Expecting Third Child
Royal Baby
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Expecting Their Third Child!
by Genevieve Rota
Matt Damon at Thor Premiere After Harvey Weinstein Scandal
Celebrity News
Matt Damon Is All Smiles Amid Rumours He Tried to Shut Down Harvey Weinstein Exposé
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds