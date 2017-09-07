Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Expecting Their Third Child!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expanding their family again! The couple, who are already parents to North and Saint, is expecting their third child via surrogate, People confirms. "The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate," a source tells the publication. "Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye. Both of them have been super involved in the process. They want everything to be perfect and for the baby to be extremely healthy. They don't want any complications and Kim is providing an ideal eating regimen and diet so everyone knows what the baby is consuming before it's born." Kim and Kanye's new bundle of joy is also reportedly due in January. Congrats to the happy pair!

Image Source: Getty/Jamie McCarthy