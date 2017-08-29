 Skip Nav
Kim Kardashian and North West Interview Magazine Pictures

Kim Kardashian Channels Jackie Kennedy For a Mother-Daughter Shoot With North

Kim Kardashian Channels Jackie Kennedy For a Mother-Daughter Shoot With North
Image Source: Interview Magazine / Steven Klein

Kanye West famously announced his bid for presidency at the 2015 MTV VMAs, and if you've ever wondered what Kim Kardashian and North West would like as the first family, here's your chance. The reality TV star and her 4-year-old daughter are featured on the cover of Interview magazine's September issue. In the spread (which also marks North's first interview), Kim channels the late Jackie Kennedy in a retro bob and a series of '60s-inspired outfits, while North looks adorable in a black dress and little white gloves. Noticeably missing are Kanye and their 1-year-old son, Saint, but at least we have this recent Instagram snap of Saint to look back on. Read Kim and North's full interview here.

