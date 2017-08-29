29/8/17 29/8/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Celebrity Kids Kim Kardashian and North West Interview Magazine Pictures Kim Kardashian Channels Jackie Kennedy For a Mother-Daughter Shoot With North 29 August, 2017 by Monica Sisavat 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Interview Magazine / Steven Klein Kanye West famously announced his bid for presidency at the 2015 MTV VMAs, and if you've ever wondered what Kim Kardashian and North West would like as the first family, here's your chance. The reality TV star and her 4-year-old daughter are featured on the cover of Interview magazine's September issue. In the spread (which also marks North's first interview), Kim channels the late Jackie Kennedy in a retro bob and a series of '60s-inspired outfits, while North looks adorable in a black dress and little white gloves. Noticeably missing are Kanye and their 1-year-old son, Saint, but at least we have this recent Instagram snap of Saint to look back on. Read Kim and North's full interview here. RelatedWarning: You're Not Ready For These Adorable Snaps of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Kids What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Interview Magazine / Steven Klein 1 / 16 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Interview Magazine / Steven Klein 2 / 16 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Interview Magazine / Steven Klein 3 / 16 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Interview Magazine / Steven Klein 4 / 16 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Interview Magazine / Steven Klein 5 / 16 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Interview Magazine / Steven Klein 6 / 16 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Interview Magazine / Steven Klein 7 / 16 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Interview Magazine / Steven Klein 8 / 16 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Interview Magazine / Steven Klein 9 / 16 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Interview Magazine / Steven Klein 10 / 16 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Interview Magazine / Steven Klein 11 / 16 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Interview Magazine / Steven Klein 12 / 16 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Interview Magazine / Steven Klein 13 / 16 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Interview Magazine / Steven Klein 14 / 16 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Interview Magazine / Steven Klein 15 / 16 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Interview Magazine / Steven Klein 16 / 16 Join the conversation North WestMagazine CoversKim KardashianCelebrity KidsCelebrity FamiliesInterview Magazine