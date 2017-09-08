 Skip Nav
Kim Kardashian Out in New York City September 2017

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her Exciting Baby News With a Sexy NYFW Appearance

Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her Exciting Baby News With a Sexy NYFW Appearance
Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris

Just a few hours after news broke that Kim Kardashian is expecting her third child with Kanye West via surrogate, she made — what else — a very sexy appearance at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is already mum to North and Saint, flaunted her new blond hair and infamous curves as she slipped into a black latex dress for the Tom Ford show. While Kim and Kanye haven't officially commented on the exciting news, an insider told People that they are "over the moon" about expanding their family. "Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye." Their new addition, which is reportedly a baby girl, is due in January!


