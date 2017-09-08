08/9/17 08/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Red Carpet Kim Kardashian Out in New York City September 2017 Kim Kardashian Celebrates Her Exciting Baby News With a Sexy NYFW Appearance 8 September, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris Just a few hours after news broke that Kim Kardashian is expecting her third child with Kanye West via surrogate, she made — what else — a very sexy appearance at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, who is already mum to North and Saint, flaunted her new blond hair and infamous curves as she slipped into a black latex dress for the Tom Ford show. While Kim and Kanye haven't officially commented on the exciting news, an insider told People that they are "over the moon" about expanding their family. "Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye." Their new addition, which is reportedly a baby girl, is due in January! What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris 1 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Pierre Suu 2 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris 3 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Gotham 4 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris 5 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Raymond Hall 6 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris 7 / 7 Join the conversation Kim KardashianNYFWRed CarpetCelebritiesKim Kardashian West