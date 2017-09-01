Kim Kardashian Says Daughter North Would Be a Better President Than Trump, and, Well . . .

Kim Kardashian hasn't always been the best at speaking out about social issues, but she wasn't afraid to get real about the current state of American politics in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar Arabia. On the cover of the September issue, Kim channels one of her idols, Cher, and inside she quips about President Donald Trump's current idol: President Donald Trump. "Anyone can run the US better," Kim said. "My daughter would be better." While we never considered 4-year-old North West running the country prior to Kim's interview, it actually sounds like a pretty great setup right now.

"We've worked so hard to get where we were and to have so many things that we were so proud of in our country, to just literally revert backwards is the most frustrating thing," she went on. "Every single day when you can't really believe what's going on, the next day it's something else even more crazy and tragic." She revealed that she doesn't follow the current president on social media, adding, "I follow Obama though."

And if you're wondering why Kim doesn't address politics as freely as, say, her husband, Kanye West? "Sometimes I feel like I want to speak out more about political issues," she said. "You have to be really careful about what you say, because a lot of things can be taken in the wrong context, and I always want to be respectful. I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings."

Coincidentally, Kim and president-elect North were recently featured in an Interview magazine spread that depicted the reality star as first lady Jackie Kennedy and marked the 4-year-old's first official press interview.