 Skip Nav
The Royals
Elton John Singing "Candle in the Wind" at Diana's Funeral Will Always Break Our Hearts
Wedding
Ronda Rousey Looked Like a Total Knockout on Her Wedding Day
Celebrity Kids
Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden Welcome Their Second Child!
The Royals
The Moving Way London Is Honouring Princess Diana on the 20th Anniversary of Her Death

Kim Kardashian Quotes About Donald Trump August 2017

Kim Kardashian Says Daughter North Would Be a Better President Than Trump, and, Well . . .

Kim Kardashian hasn't always been the best at speaking out about social issues, but she wasn't afraid to get real about the current state of American politics in a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar Arabia. On the cover of the September issue, Kim channels one of her idols, Cher, and inside she quips about President Donald Trump's current idol: President Donald Trump. "Anyone can run the US better," Kim said. "My daughter would be better." While we never considered 4-year-old North West running the country prior to Kim's interview, it actually sounds like a pretty great setup right now.

Related
Kim Kardashian Weighs In on the Black Lives Matter Movement: "Hashtags Are Not Enough — This Must End Now"

"We've worked so hard to get where we were and to have so many things that we were so proud of in our country, to just literally revert backwards is the most frustrating thing," she went on. "Every single day when you can't really believe what's going on, the next day it's something else even more crazy and tragic." She revealed that she doesn't follow the current president on social media, adding, "I follow Obama though."

And if you're wondering why Kim doesn't address politics as freely as, say, her husband, Kanye West? "Sometimes I feel like I want to speak out more about political issues," she said. "You have to be really careful about what you say, because a lot of things can be taken in the wrong context, and I always want to be respectful. I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings."

Coincidentally, Kim and president-elect North were recently featured in an Interview magazine spread that depicted the reality star as first lady Jackie Kennedy and marked the 4-year-old's first official press interview.

Image Source: Getty / Handout
Join the conversation
North WestKim KardashianCelebrity QuotesDonald Trump
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Husband's Letter to Stay-at-Home Mom
Working Parents
This Husband's Letter to His Wife Will Change the Way You Think of Stay-at-Home Mums
by Perri Konecky
How Do I Get the Rainbow Pride Reaction on Facebook?
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds