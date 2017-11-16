 Skip Nav
Kim Kardashian's Spotify Playlist

This Here Is the Exact Playlist Kim K Listens to When She's Getting Glam

I've long given up pretending I'm not fascinated by how Kim Kardasian lives her life, and you should too (if you want, you know?). She's a pioneer whether you agree or not and, having taken a look at her personal Spotify playlist — no, seriously: she picked this entire list herself — I can tell you that her trailblazing ways extend to her musical tastes.

OK, so a lot of these are already well-established bangers but the combination, and carefully curated order (spot Kanye's "Fade" at number one), will leave you feeling damn good, we promise. She created the list to celebrate the launch of her very first perfume collection, called Crystal Gardenia by KKW Fragrance, and the entire purpose of it is to get you in the mood to paaart-ay.

We gotta tell you, with Cher, Katy Perry, Calvin Harris, JLo, Lorde, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Cardi B and Britney Spears all featuring, it was destined to do the trick. Check it out below, and follow the list via Spotify.

