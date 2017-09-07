 Skip Nav
12 Lovely Things We Learned About George and Amal From Their Joint THR Interview
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Expecting Their Third Child!
Meghan Markle Breaks Her Silence on Prince Harry Romance: "We're Happy and in Love"
Bad News For Outlander Fans: Sam Heughan Has Only Been Seriously Linked to This Actress

Is Kim Kardashian's Third Child a Boy or a Girl?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Reportedly Having Another Baby Girl

News broke on Thursday that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate, and now TMZ is reporting that it's a baby girl. According to sources close to the couple, North, 4, and Saint, 1, will be getting a little sister in January. "Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye," an insider told People. "Both of them have been super involved in the process. They want everything to be perfect and for the baby to be extremely healthy. They don't want any complications and Kim is providing an ideal eating regimen and diet so everyone knows what the baby is consuming before it's born." We can't wait for the little one to arrive!

Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris
