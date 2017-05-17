If You've Never Related to Kim and Khloé Before, These Photos May Change That

 Skip Nav
Celebrity Instagrams
Image Source: Getty

Kim and Khloé Kardashian are known for their over-the-top outfits, lavish lifestyles, and strict workout routines, but sometimes they too just want to stuff their faces with junk food. The sisters, who are in New York City this week to promote their reality show at the NBC Upfronts, grabbed a few slices of pizza from Joe's in SoHo with their good friend Jonathan Cheban on Monday. In addition to munching inside Joe's, where Kim made sure to snap a few hilarious selfies, they also took a few boxes to go. While this outing occurred in broad daylight, we sadly relate to it happening in the early hours of the morning after a night out at the bars. Between the selfie taking, the not being able to wait to eat, and the hot and gooey pizza cheese getting everywhere, the Kardashian sisters (and Jonathan) are us.

Image Source: Getty / Gotham
1 / 6
Image Source: Getty / Raymond Hall
2 / 6
Image Source: Getty / Robert Kamau
3 / 6
Image Source: Getty / Robert Kamau
4 / 6
Image Source: Getty / Robert Kamau
5 / 6
Image Source: Getty / Gotham
6 / 6
