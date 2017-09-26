26/9/17 26/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Kit Harington Kit Harington and Christopher Abbott Look Alike Kit Harington and Christopher Abbott Look So Much Alike, I Don't Know Where to Direct My Bedroom Eyes 26 September, 2017 by Caitlin Hacker 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Sources: Getty / Dan MacMedan and Getty / Rommel Demano Now that Game of Thrones is over for another year (we're still working through our feelings), our hearts are missing seeing a very important and beautiful person every week: Kit Harington. The insanely sexy British actor, who is dating his former GOT co-star Rose Leslie, has a smirk we just can't quit. And those eyes? Don't even get us started. And that hair? We would run our fingers through it all day. While nothing will ever compare to our love for Kit, we couldn't help but notice that he looks so similar to American actor Christopher Abbott, who most notably played Charlie on Girls. Seriously, sometimes it's hard to tell them apart. Since both actors have a few exciting projects coming up, our hearts will just have to split in two to be on both sides of the Atlantic. Kit Harington What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / John Phillips 1 / 8 Christopher Abbott What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard 2 / 8 Kit Harington What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Dan MacMedan 3 / 8 Christopher Abbott What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Rommel Demano 4 / 8 Kit Harington What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett 5 / 8 Christopher Abbott What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Gustavo Caballero 6 / 8 Kit Harington What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett 7 / 8 Christopher Abbott What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Fred Hayes 8 / 8 Join the conversation Kit HaringtonChristopher AbbottCelebrity LookalikesKit HarringtonCelebrities