Kit Harington and Christopher Abbott Look So Much Alike, I Don't Know Where to Direct My Bedroom Eyes
Image Sources: Getty / Dan MacMedan and Getty / Rommel Demano

Now that Game of Thrones is over for another year (we're still working through our feelings), our hearts are missing seeing a very important and beautiful person every week: Kit Harington. The insanely sexy British actor, who is dating his former GOT co-star Rose Leslie, has a smirk we just can't quit. And those eyes? Don't even get us started. And that hair? We would run our fingers through it all day.

While nothing will ever compare to our love for Kit, we couldn't help but notice that he looks so similar to American actor Christopher Abbott, who most notably played Charlie on Girls. Seriously, sometimes it's hard to tell them apart. Since both actors have a few exciting projects coming up, our hearts will just have to split in two to be on both sides of the Atlantic.

Kit Harington
Kit Harington
Image Source: Getty / John Phillips
1 / 8
Christopher Abbott
Christopher Abbott
Image Source: Getty / Neilson Barnard
2 / 8
Kit Harington
Kit Harington
Image Source: Getty / Dan MacMedan
3 / 8
Christopher Abbott
Christopher Abbott
Image Source: Getty / Rommel Demano
4 / 8
Kit Harington
Kit Harington
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
5 / 8
Christopher Abbott
Christopher Abbott
Image Source: Getty / Gustavo Caballero
6 / 8
Kit Harington
Kit Harington
Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett
7 / 8
Christopher Abbott
Christopher Abbott
Image Source: Getty / Fred Hayes
8 / 8
Kit HaringtonChristopher AbbottCelebrity Lookalikes
Latest Celebrity
