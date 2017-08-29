 Skip Nav
Music
Strap Yourselves In: It's Time to Unpack All Those References in Taylor Swift's Video
Award Season
See Miley Cyrus's Chill Night at the VMAs, vs, Her Wild One in 2015
Award Season
Taylor Swift Ends Her "LWYMMD" Video With More Than 1 Dig at Kim and Kanye
Celebrity Kids
Pink Suits Up With Her Adorable Family For a Momentous Night at the VMAs

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke Talk About Sex Scene

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke Share the Scoop Behind THAT Game of Thrones Scene

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke have a lot of feelings about their steamy scene in the season seven finale. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the actors discussed what it was like to film such a highly anticipated moment for the series, plus what it might mean for their characters' fates in season eight. Harington explained, "Usually you go into a movie and meet [your costar] for the first time and you develop that chemistry over that time. But if you've known somebody for seven years and shared this incredible journey in your own lives together . . . we're both kind of freaking out about it." As to how the pair interacted ahead of time, he joked, "I would be like, 'What's the sexual tension in this scene?' and she's like, 'Stop talking about sexual tension!'"

Clarke echoed the same sentiment, adding, "Yeah [I would say], 'Would you just stop? Just give me some sexy eyes, don't keep talking about sexual chemistry all the time.'" As to how it eventually played out, she's happy with how the scene was constructed, saying, "I love that when we get to the saucy stuff it's a beautiful acceptance of a wordless . . . yep." Based on fans' hilarious reactions, she's not the only one who's satisfied with the scene.

And how does Clarke think Daenerys Targaryen will react when she discovers that Jon Snow is a Targaryen? One word: "Ewwwww!" She laughed, adding, "I think that's how it's going to go." She also acknowledged that the dynamic will be tricky when she learns of Jon Snow's claim to the Iron Throne. "I've worked so hard, I don't want to share that throne," she said. Meanwhile, although Harington "can't predict" how the information will affect their relationship, he knows it's a toss-up: "It could be them walking off into the sunset," he said. "It could be them killing each other." Yikes. And that's not even mentioning that there may or may not be a baby in the picture . . .

Image Source: HBO
Join the conversation
TVKit HaringtonEmilia ClarkeGame Of Thrones
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Sheryl Sandberg Lunch With Facebook Group Admins
Sheryl Sandberg
Here's Why Facebook Groups Really Could Change the World — With a Little Help From Sheryl Sandberg
by Chelsea Hassler
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger M Suggestions?
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds