Kit Harington's Sexy Esquire Photos Will Make You Want to Go Beyond His Wall
Kit Harington Esquire June and July 2017 Cover

Kit Harington's Sexy Esquire Photos Will Make You Want to Go Beyond His Wall

Kit Harington's Sexy Esquire Photos Will Make You Want to Go Beyond His Wall
Image Source: Esquire / Norman Jean Roy

Game of Thrones may be coming to an end next year, but our obsession with Kit Harington will never die. Ahead of the highly anticipated season seven premiere in July, Kit graces the cover of Esquire's June/July issue, and just like the title of George R. R. Martin's series A Song of Ice and Fire, it's making us melt.

The actor has become so well-known for his role as Jon Snow over the past six years, and even though he's ready to reinvent himself and "get away from an image that's so synonymous" with the series, he is definitely grateful for the experience. "Maybe this was the role I was always meant to play," he told the magazine. As far as life after Game of Thrones, things are still up in the air. Kit revealed that he's just taking things one step at a time as he lives with his girlfriend and former costar, Rose Leslie. "I'll enjoy the madness quieting a bit," he added. "I'd like a few years of relative obscurity." Well, we certainly hope that isn't the case!

Kit Harington's Sexy Esquire Photos Will Make You Want to Go Beyond His Wall
Image Source: Esquire / Norman Jean Roy
Kit Harington's Sexy Esquire Photos Will Make You Want to Go Beyond His Wall
Image Source: Esquire / Norman Jean Roy
Kit Harington's Sexy Esquire Photos Will Make You Want to Go Beyond His Wall
Image Source: Esquire / Norman Jean Roy
Kit Harington's Sexy Esquire Photos Will Make You Want to Go Beyond His Wall
Image Source: Esquire / Norman Jean Roy
