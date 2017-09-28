28/9/17 28/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Red Carpet Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Cutest Pictures Yes, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are Wildly in Love Off Screen 28 September, 2017 by Monica Sisavat 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Sparks first flew between Kit Harington and Rose Leslie in 2012 when they co-starred in Game of Thrones. The two dated for a bit, but called it quits a year later. Fortunately, they rekindled their romance in 2016, the same year they made their red carpet debut as a couple, and most recently, news broke that they're engaged. The pair announced the exciting news in an old-fashioned way: by posting it in London's The Times newspaper. In honour of their engagement, take a look at Kit and Rose's sweetest moments together. Related17 Things You May Not Know About Kit Harington What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jeff Spicer The couple dressed to the nines when they attended the Olivier Awards in London in April 2017. 1 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Gregg DeGuire Rose and Kit were all smiles at the season seven LA premiere of Game of Thrones in July 2017. 2 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: FameFlynet The couple took a sweet stroll around NYC in September 2016. 3 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / David M. Benett In April 2016, Rose and Kit stepped out for a cute date night at The Cuckoo Club in London. 4 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Winter They shared an adorable laugh during a Game of Thrones panel at Comic-Con in July 2014. 5 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Jeff Kravitz The stars hit the red carpet together at the Seattle premiere of Game of Thrones in March 2013. 6 / 7 What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Luca Teuchmann In April 2016, the pair stared into each other's eyes at the Olivier Awards in London. 7 / 7 Join the conversation Rose LeslieKit HaringtonCelebrity PDARed CarpetCelebrity Couples