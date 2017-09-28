 Skip Nav
Rose Leslie
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Announce Their Engagement in the Sweetest Way
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's Cutest Pictures

Yes, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are Wildly in Love Off Screen

In April 2016, the pair stared into each other's eyes at the Olivier Awards in London.
Sparks first flew between Kit Harington and Rose Leslie in 2012 when they co-starred in Game of Thrones. The two dated for a bit, but called it quits a year later. Fortunately, they rekindled their romance in 2016, the same year they made their red carpet debut as a couple, and most recently, news broke that they're engaged. The pair announced the exciting news in an old-fashioned way: by posting it in London's The Times newspaper. In honour of their engagement, take a look at Kit and Rose's sweetest moments together.

The couple dressed to the nines when they attended the Olivier Awards in London in April 2017.
The couple dressed to the nines when they attended the Olivier Awards in London in April 2017.

Rose and Kit were all smiles at the season seven LA premiere of Game of Thrones in July 2017.
Rose and Kit were all smiles at the season seven LA premiere of Game of Thrones in July 2017.

The couple took a sweet stroll around NYC in September 2016.
The couple took a sweet stroll around NYC in September 2016.

In April 2016, Rose and Kit stepped out for a cute date night at The Cuckoo Club in London.
In April 2016, Rose and Kit stepped out for a cute date night at The Cuckoo Club in London.

They shared an adorable laugh during a Game of Thrones panel at Comic-Con in July 2014.
They shared an adorable laugh during a Game of Thrones panel at Comic-Con in July 2014.

The stars hit the red carpet together at the Seattle premiere of Game of Thrones in March 2013.
The stars hit the red carpet together at the Seattle premiere of Game of Thrones in March 2013.

In April 2016, the pair stared into each other's eyes at the Olivier Awards in London.
In April 2016, the pair stared into each other's eyes at the Olivier Awards in London.

