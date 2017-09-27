 Skip Nav
The Royals
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Arrive Hand in Hand at the Invictus Games
The Messy Reason Lady Gaga Refuses to Go by Her Real Name
Ian Somerhalder's Quotes About Starting a Family With Nikki Reed Are Pretty F*cked Up
What the British Royal Family Teaches Us About Birth Order

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Engaged

Game of Thrones Fans, Rejoice! Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Are Reportedly Engaged

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are hearing wedding bells! According to People, The Game of Thrones stars are reportedly engaged. While details are still scarce, Kit and Rose first struck up a romance after meeting on the set of the hit HBO show in 2012. They played love interests and dated for a year before splitting in 2013. Kit and Rose eventually rekindled their romance in 2016 and have been going strong ever since. Congrats to the happy couple!

Image Source: Getty / Jason LaVeris
