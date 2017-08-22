 Skip Nav
The Royals
The Royal Rule That Keeps Prince Philip From Being a King
TV
The Jon and Daenerys Moment Everyone Has Been Waiting For Finally Happened
Music
What Taylor Swift's Mysterious Snake Post (Probably) Means
TV
Yes, You've Definitely Seen Jon Snow's Mysterious Saviour on Game of Thrones Before

Kit Harington Sesame Street Joke Video

Kit Harington Attempts to Combat All Your Game of Thrones Sadness With an Adorable Joke

Jon Snow may break your heart every week on Game of Thrones (can he just not go beyond the Wall for a sec?), but Kit Harington is here to comfort you. And since you definitely can't let your little kids watch the hit HBO show, this might be the only way they can get in on the GOT action. Kit recently accepted Sesame Workshop's #ShareTheLaughter Challenge, a social media campaign inspired to spread kindness to children across the country by having stars tell their favourite jokes in short videos. Looking at the camera with his signature, barely there smirk, Kit tells an adorable and cheesy joke that will make you smile from ear to ear. Not only does he clearly think he's funny (we do, too), but he also encourages people to continue the challenge to make little ones everywhere crack a smile. We have a feeling happiness would be no problem if everyone saw the video of Kit flapping his pretend dragon wings on set.

Join the conversation
HumourKit HaringtonGame Of Thrones
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
You're Going to Tear Your Hair Out Trying to Find a Phone in This Optical Illusion
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger M Suggestions?
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
Husband's Letter to Stay-at-Home Mom
Working Parents
This Husband's Letter to His Wife Will Change the Way You Think of Stay-at-Home Mums
by Perri Konecky
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger Video Chat?
Tech News
Video Chat on Facebook Messenger Just Got a Whole Lot More Fun
by Ashling Lee
Things Millennials Do
Digital Life
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds