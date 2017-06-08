 Skip Nav
Kit Harington Talks About How He Met Ed Sheeran

Kit Harington and Ed Sheeran's Bromance Began at a Urinal, If You Can Believe It

When Kit Harington sat down with James Corden on The Late Late Show on Tuesday, he told a hilarious story about the first time he met Ed Sheeran. He explained that every once in a while, he's recognised by fans in strange situations — like, say, in the men's bathroom. "Sometimes a guy comes up next to you and sort of does a double take while you're taking a piss," he said. "And then he looks back forward, and then he looks at your dodger, and then he looks back at you and says, 'Are you Jon Snow?' That was Ed Sheeran." Kit added, "Now we're friends, which is great. He's a great guy." Now we're even more excited to see Ed Sheeran's Game of Thrones cameo!

Check out the video to see James Corden and Nicole Kidman's priceless reactions, then enjoy some hot pictures of Kit plus all the details you need to know about the Game of Thrones season seven.
The Late Late Show With James CordenKit HaringtonEd SheeranGame Of Thrones
