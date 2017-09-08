 Skip Nav
The Royals
A Very Smart and Serious-Looking Prince George Attends His First Day of School
Celebrity Interviews
12 Lovely Things We Learned About George and Amal From Their Joint THR Interview
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Expecting Their Third Child!
The Royals
Meghan Markle Breaks Her Silence on Prince Harry Romance: "We're Happy and in Love"

Kit Harington Wearing Very Tight Jeans

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Head Out in London, and Holy Kit, His Jeans Are Tight!

View In Slideshow
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Head Out in London, and Holy Kit, His Jeans Are Tight!
Image Source: Getty

We've seen a surprising amount of Kit Harington's backside recently. Those infamous and long-awaited scenes in episode seven of season seven of Game of Thrones gave us a close-up look at Jon Snow's perky posterior, and it wasn't the first time he'd bared his butt on screen. Back in season three, Jon and Ygritte get steamy in a cave, and today Kit was back with his wildling lover, flashing that butt once again as he and his girlfriend and former co-star, Rose Leslie, ran errands close to their London home. Nope, he didn't get naked, but he may as well have, given how tight his jeans were! Those skinnies left very little to the imagination and gave us serious GOT flashbacks. See for yourself now, for a little proof that though Winter is here, Kit's still hot.

Kit Harington
Kit Harington
Image Source: Getty / Ray Crowder
1 / 8
Rose Leslie
Rose Leslie
Image Source: Getty / Ray Crowder
2 / 8
Kit Harington
Kit Harington
Image Source: Getty / Ray Crowder
3 / 8
Kit Harington
Kit Harington
Image Source: Getty / Ray Crowder
4 / 8
Rose Leslie
Rose Leslie
Image Source: Getty / Ray Crowder
5 / 8
Kit Harington
Kit Harington
Image Source: Getty / Ray Crowder
6 / 8
Rose Leslie
Rose Leslie
Image Source: Getty / Ray Crowder
7 / 8
Kit Harington
Kit Harington
Image Source: Getty / Ray Crowder
8 / 8
Join the conversation
British CelebritiesRose LeslieKit HaringtonGame Of ThronesCelebrity Couples
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Music
Taylor Swift Is Actually an Old Pro at Sneaking Hidden References Into Her Videos
by Kelsie Gibson
Kate Beckinsale Ponytail Hair Photos
British Celebrities
All Hail Kate Beckinsale, Master of the Majestic Red-Carpet Ponytail
by Gemma Cartwright
Will Jon Snow Become a Father in Game of Thrones Season 8?
TV
A Fan Asked Kit Harington If He'll Be a Dad in GOT Season 8, and His Reaction Says It All
by Perri Konecky
Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe in London | June 2017
British Celebrities
Confirmed: Eddie Redmayne Looks Even More Handsome in Glasses
by Lucy Kenny
Tiny Flower Tattoo Ideas
Tiny Tattoos
29 Baby Blooms You'll Want to Make Permanent
by Lucy Kenny
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds