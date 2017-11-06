 Skip Nav
Celebrity Friendships
Guess It Wasn't Too Late to Say Sorry, Because Justin and Selena Are Officially Back Together
Celebrity Instagrams
Let's Talk About Mark Ruffalo's Shirtless Throwback Photo For a Quick Sec
Red Carpet
What a 5-Year-Old Girl Just Convinced Prince William to Talk to Prince George About
Humour
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Might Be a Couple Again, and the Internet Is Freaking Out

Kris Jenner's Ellen DeGeneres 99 Cent Store Prank Video

Kris Jenner Gets Pranked by Ellen DeGeneres in a 99 Cent Store, and Her Antics Will Have You Screaming

Kris Jenner took part in one of Ellen DeGeneres's hilarious hidden camera pranks this week, making a stop at a 99 Cents Only store in Burbank, California. While wearing an earpiece that allowed Ellen to tell her what to say, Kris was put through the ringer — and so was the unsuspecting store cashier. At one point, Ellen tells the Kardashian matriach to tell the employee, "Mummy's broke, but you know what? Too blessed to be stressed" before she starts laughing maniacally. Watch the full video to see all the hilarity, then check out Kim Kardashian's equally funny interview with Jennifer Lawrence on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Join the conversation
Ellen DeGeneresViral VideosKris JennerThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
Pride Month
How to Get Facebook's Rainbow Pride Reaction (If You Don't Have It)
by Ryan Roschke
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Pregnancy
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
How Do I Unlock the October 2017 Easter Eggs on Facebook?
US News
Facebook Just Added 7 Secret Easter Eggs — Here's How You Can Trigger Them Right Now
by Chelsea Hassler
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger M Suggestions?
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds