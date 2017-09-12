How Kristen Bell Is Spreading Laughter and Positivity During Hurricane Irma

 Skip Nav
Kristen Bell is truly a magical human being. After getting stuck in Orlando while filming her movie Like Father during Hurricane Irma, the actress is currently shedding light and positivity in the midst of all the heartbreaking devastation in Florida. Aside from saving Frozen co-star Josh Gad's parents and Jennifer Carpenter's 82-year-old grandmother and aunt, the mother of two made her way out to a local middle school, which is being used as a shelter, to perform Disney songs for children and their parents. "When you're #singinginahurricane, your volunteer back up dancers can & will steal the show," she captioned the shot of her on stage. "Richard and Rebecca everyone! #hurricaneirma" She also shared an adorable moment when an elderly man named John serenaded her with a song. Read ahead to see everything else Kristen is doing during this devastating storm.

LEMONADE BABY....and Midnight wheelchair races. Here is dimly lit footage of my narrow miss to the more talented @paulwdowns. #hurricaneirma #besthurricaneever

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

Some anonymous lovely people staying at the hotel treated the seniors to a massage station in the hallway! Spa music was playing, and my heart was bursting. #irma #hurricaneirma #besthurricaneever #atriaseniorliving

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

Guys, Corey cries when she's happy too!!!! #soulmates #hurricaneirma #besthurricaneever #atriaseniorliving

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

Dear @daxshepard, this is john. He's my side piece here in Orlando. I hope you understand. I'm powerless over a man who serenades me. Xo Kristen

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

Dining with all my new friends! #irma #hurricaneirma

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

There are a few thousand senior residents who evacuated to our hotel. We are gonna make lemonade outta Irma as best we can and I'm fueling up the only way I know how in order to call a few hours of BINGO! #irma #hurricaneirma

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

Last run to the store for #irma hurricane holdover prep while bracing down in orlando- we didn't have the option to leave so here we are. Just doing our best and trying to stay positive but cautious, and trying to help those who need help prepping. Every person i passed today was assisting someone else- #neighborshelpingneighbors - it was beautiful to see. Sad that a hurricane has to bring out the best in everyone- but happy that the community will be holding hands through this. Im grateful to Gary and the team at @swandolphin in epcot for helping us feel safe while we get through this together.

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

When youre #singinginahurricane, your volunteer back up dancers can & will steal the show. Richard and Rebecca everyone! #hurricaneirma

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

