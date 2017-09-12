12/9/17 12/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Hurricane Irma Kristen Bell Hurricane Irma Pictures How Kristen Bell Is Spreading Laughter and Positivity During Hurricane Irma 12 September, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow When youre #singinginahurricane, your volunteer back up dancers can & will steal the show. Richard and Rebecca everyone! #hurricaneirma A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Sep 10, 2017 at 8:12am PDT Kristen Bell is truly a magical human being. After getting stuck in Orlando while filming her movie Like Father during Hurricane Irma, the actress is currently shedding light and positivity in the midst of all the heartbreaking devastation in Florida. Aside from saving Frozen co-star Josh Gad's parents and Jennifer Carpenter's 82-year-old grandmother and aunt, the mother of two made her way out to a local middle school, which is being used as a shelter, to perform Disney songs for children and their parents. "When you're #singinginahurricane, your volunteer back up dancers can & will steal the show," she captioned the shot of her on stage. "Richard and Rebecca everyone! #hurricaneirma" She also shared an adorable moment when an elderly man named John serenaded her with a song. Read ahead to see everything else Kristen is doing during this devastating storm. Gma&aunt were ready2 wear helmets N closet under eye of #HurricanIrma til @IMKristenBell found them a way out!!❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/hGxQSJ1raj— Jennifer Carpenter (@J2thecarpenter) September 9, 2017 1 / 11 Thank you @IMKristenBell for stopping by today! @DrFritzler_OCPS @DrTrimble_OCPS @BethSharpeFL pic.twitter.com/HP5wqYZEl6— Meadow Woods MS (@meadowwoodsms) September 10, 2017 2 / 11 Thank you so much @IMKristenBell for stopping by and encouraging us with your beautiful voice and positive message! Continue spreading joy! pic.twitter.com/dPh9cjNdwX— Meadow Woods MS (@meadowwoodsms) September 10, 2017 3 / 11 LEMONADE BABY....and Midnight wheelchair races. Here is dimly lit footage of my narrow miss to the more talented @paulwdowns. #hurricaneirma #besthurricaneever A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Sep 11, 2017 at 12:10am PDT 4 / 11 Some anonymous lovely people staying at the hotel treated the seniors to a massage station in the hallway! Spa music was playing, and my heart was bursting. #irma #hurricaneirma #besthurricaneever #atriaseniorliving A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Sep 10, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT 5 / 11 Guys, Corey cries when she's happy too!!!! #soulmates #hurricaneirma #besthurricaneever #atriaseniorliving A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Sep 10, 2017 at 4:35pm PDT 6 / 11 Dear @daxshepard, this is john. He's my side piece here in Orlando. I hope you understand. I'm powerless over a man who serenades me. Xo Kristen A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Sep 10, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT 7 / 11 Dining with all my new friends! #irma #hurricaneirma A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Sep 10, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT 8 / 11 There are a few thousand senior residents who evacuated to our hotel. We are gonna make lemonade outta Irma as best we can and I'm fueling up the only way I know how in order to call a few hours of BINGO! #irma #hurricaneirma A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Sep 10, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT 9 / 11 Last run to the store for #irma hurricane holdover prep while bracing down in orlando- we didn't have the option to leave so here we are. Just doing our best and trying to stay positive but cautious, and trying to help those who need help prepping. Every person i passed today was assisting someone else- #neighborshelpingneighbors - it was beautiful to see. Sad that a hurricane has to bring out the best in everyone- but happy that the community will be holding hands through this. Im grateful to Gary and the team at @swandolphin in epcot for helping us feel safe while we get through this together. A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Sep 8, 2017 at 1:19pm PDT 10 / 11 When youre #singinginahurricane, your volunteer back up dancers can & will steal the show. Richard and Rebecca everyone! #hurricaneirma A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Sep 10, 2017 at 8:12am PDT 11 / 11 Join the conversation Hurricane IrmaCelebrity InstagramsKristen Bell