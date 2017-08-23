 Skip Nav
Kristen Bell Quotes About Dax Shepard August 2017

Kristen Bell Reveals She and Dax Shepard Broke Up Before Getting Serious

Since my heart is still raw from the devastating split of Anna Faris and Chris Pratt, I can't help but be concerned about my other favourite celebrity couples. While I haven't yet been able to check in on Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds (anytime you want to give me your number, Blake, I'm here), I did recently have a moment with Kristen Bell to chat about her adorable marriage to Dax Shepard. POPSUGAR sat down with the actress this week, and she revealed a few little-known facts about their romance, as well as expanded honestly about why staying together isn't an easy job.

"It still takes a lot of work, but we are choosing to be this happy because the other choice is, what, choosing to be unhappy? No thanks," she said when I told her it always looks like the two of them have so much fun together. She went on to describe the hiccup they actually went through very, very early in their relationship that resulted in a breakup. "We were dating for about three months, and I already knew that I was in love with him and he was hesitant because he knew he was still dating other people," she said of when they got together 10 years ago. "He sat me down and said, 'I can't have this right now. I think you're wonderful, but I am still dating other people.' And then I, like, liquefied and fell to the ground, but I felt incredibly respected that he had the balls to tell me we weren't in the same place."

She said she left that conversation thinking he had just made a huge mistake, but she knew she'd get through it. And sure enough, she said, he called her just four days later and said he screwed up. "He called me and he was like, 'I don't know what I was thinking. I was dating someone else but they're just not as interesting as you, and I don't know what I'm doing,' and he came back," she continued. "But I still always remind him of when he broke up with me."

Image Source: Getty
