Kristen Bell on Being in a Long-Term Relationship: "It's Uncomfortable, but Worth It"

#tbt to when I cried at our wedding and @daxshepard thought it was really funny. A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are one of Hollywood's most beloved couples, and this week, Kristen shared some thoughtful relationship advice that doesn't sugarcoat it. During a Reddit AMA, one fan said how much they appreciate Kristen's realistic take on long-term relationships, asking whether she had any tips for other couples. "Try hard. It's uncomfortable, but worth it," Kristen said. "Also BE VULNERABLE. No one does it right. So forgive. And then be vulnerable again."

Her thoughtful advice echoes Dax's comments about their marriage from earlier this year, when he said they visited a therapist early on in their relationship to make sure they communicated well. Hence their sweet relationship story, and the couple's hilarious, adorable moments in the spotlight.