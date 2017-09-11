Josh Gad Calls Kristen Bell "an Angel" For Saving His Parents From Hurricane Irma

 Skip Nav
Kristen Bell is currently stuck in Florida preparing to brace for Hurricane Irma's arrival. The 37-year-old actress wrote about how the storm is "bring[ing] out the best in everyone," who were helping their neighbours, but little did we know, Kristen had secretly done a good deed as well. Her Frozen co-star Josh Gad took to Instagram to thank Kristen for saving his parents, who are also stranded in the Sunshine Sate.

"So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma," he wrote underneath the adorable selfie Kristen took with his parents. "When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew. They don't make them like this girl." Josh went on to call Kristen "an angel sent from above," and we couldn't agree more!

Hurricane IrmaCelebrity FriendshipsKristen BellJosh Gad
