Josh Gad Calls Kristen Bell "an Angel" For Saving His Parents From Hurricane Irma

A post shared by Josh Gad (@joshgad) on Sep 8, 2017 at 9:15pm PDT

Kristen Bell is currently stuck in Florida preparing to brace for Hurricane Irma's arrival. The 37-year-old actress wrote about how the storm is "bring[ing] out the best in everyone," who were helping their neighbours, but little did we know, Kristen had secretly done a good deed as well. Her Frozen co-star Josh Gad took to Instagram to thank Kristen for saving his parents, who are also stranded in the Sunshine Sate.

"So @kristenanniebell literally saved my parents and my entire family tonight from #hurricaneirma," he wrote underneath the adorable selfie Kristen took with his parents. "When they were stranded in Florida, she got them a hotel room at her hotel in Orlando and saved them, my brothers, my sister-in-law and niece and nephew. They don't make them like this girl." Josh went on to call Kristen "an angel sent from above," and we couldn't agree more!