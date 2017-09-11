 Skip Nav
Kristen Bell Braces For Irma in Orlando: "Trying to Stay Positive but Cautious"

Last run to the store for #irma hurricane holdover prep while bracing down in orlando- we didn't have the option to leave so here we are. Just doing our best and trying to stay positive but cautious, and trying to help those who need help prepping. Every person i passed today was assisting someone else- #neighborshelpingneighbors - it was beautiful to see. Sad that a hurricane has to bring out the best in everyone- but happy that the community will be holding hands through this. Im grateful to Gary and the team at @swandolphin in epcot for helping us feel safe while we get through this together.

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

Despite being stuck in Orlando, Florida, as Hurricane Irma approaches, Kristen Bell is staying positive. The Frozen actress, who has been filming in Florida with the cast of her upcoming film Like Father, posted on Instagram on Friday to inform followers that she and the crew are bracing for the destructive storm. "We didn't have the option to leave so here we are," Kristen wrote, explaining in a comment that the 80-plus-person crew was unable to secure safe passage out of Florida due to high evacuation demand.

Though she and the crew are bracing for the worst while staying at one of Walt Disney World's hotels, Kristen says that they are trying to stay "positive but cautious" — and are inspired by the neighbourly love that they have witnessed from the Florida community while doing so. "Trying to help those who need help prepping," she said, adding, "Every person i passed today was assisting someone else — #neighborshelpingneighbors — it was beautiful to see. Sad that a hurricane has to bring out the best in everyone — but happy that the community will be holding hands through this."

The actress also thanked the resort staff for helping the group feel safe as the storm approaches Florida. Hurricane Irma, which has already taken an unprecedented toll on Caribbean islands like Barbuda, is set to hit Florida on Saturday.

Hurricane IrmaWalt Disney WorldCelebrity InstagramsKristen Bell
