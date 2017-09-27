Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are Reportedly Expecting a Baby Girl

Is Kylie Jenner's First Child a Boy or a Girl?
Kylie Jenner is reportedly having a girl! According to TMZ, the 20-year-old, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, has started telling her family the sex of their baby. While Kylie and her famous siblings have yet to confirm the news, she recently gave a tiny glimpse of her baby bump on Instagram. Her due date is reportedly in January, the same time that her sister, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West are expecting their third child, who is also a girl, via surrogate. Looks like the Kardashian-Jenner clan will have a lot to celebrate in the New Year!
Image Source: Getty / Michael Stewart