Ever Wonder What Kylie Jenner's Nipples Look Like? Wonder No More!

Kylie Jenner isn't afraid to get risque, but she recently graduated from sexy social media pictures to an almost fully nude magazine shoot. The Life of Kylie star graces the pages of V magazine's latest issues, and she leaves very little to the imagination. Kylie, 20, strikes a sultry post in sheer clothing and sparkly makeup. While her older sisters are pros at posing in their birthday suits, Kylie told the magazine that this was her first time taking most of it off. "That was actually my first super nude shoot," she said. "I always post sexy pictures, but have never really gone nude." See the steamy pictures ahead.