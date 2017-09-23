Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first child. TMZ was first to report that the 20-year-old is expecting a baby with rapper Travis Scott, who she has been dating since April; People confirmed the exciting news on Friday, saying that "They started telling friends a few weeks ago," and "The family has known for quite some time. She is REALLY excited and so is Travis!" Sources also told TMZ that Kylie "began telling friends earlier this month" about her pregnancy, that Travis has told friends "they're having a girl."

Travis may have hinted at the exciting milestone in this tweet from June:

Legit happiest day of my life. — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) June 12, 2017

Kylie began dating the "Butterfly Effect" rapper in April after splitting from longtime boyfriend Tyga. We haven't seen the beauty entrepreneur out and about since her 20th birthday party in August, where she hid her growing belly in an oversize sweatshirt. Coincidentally, Kylie's bundle of joy won't be the only new baby joining the Kardashian-Jenner clan next year; her sister, Kim Kardashian, is currently expecting her third child with Kanye West via surrogate. Congrats to Kylie and Travis!