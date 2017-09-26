26/9/17 26/9/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Celebrity Instagrams Kylie Jenner Pregnant Instagram Pictures Kylie Jenner Flashes Her Tiny Baby Bump in Instagram Photo With BFF 26 September, 2017 by Caitlin Hacker 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond.. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT News broke last week that Kylie Jenner is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, and in true Kardashian family fashion, the reality star wasted no time teasing fans on Instagram. After posting a photo of herself and her best friends wearing robes, Kylie, who hasn't commented on the news directly, shared another snap in which she flashed a glimpse of her baby bump. The 20-year-old wished her friend Jordyn Woods a happy birthday while posing with a giraffe and pulling up her shirt to reveal her stomach. While you can't see too much of a bump, the little peak is still pretty adorable. And since Kylie, who also stepped out in Las Vegas with Travis on Saturday, loves to post revealing photos on social media, we have a feeling this is just the beginning. Related18 People Who Are Pretty Sure Kylie Jenner Is Actually Kim Kardashian's Surrogate mornings :) A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:42am PDT 1 / 2 yesterday was cute. hope you had the happiest of birthdays Jordy. Love you forever ever and beyond.. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 24, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT 2 / 2 Join the conversation Celebrity InstagramsBaby BumpKylie JennerCelebrity Pregnancies