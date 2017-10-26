Lady Gaga Is So Extra While Arriving at the World Series, and We Could Not Love It More

Lady Gaga may be a baseball fan, but no matter what she's doing or where she is, she's still, you know, Gaga. While some people prefer to wear Converse and t-shirts at the ballpark, "The Cure" singer sported her own version of baseball game attire when she watched the LA Dodgers beat the Houston Astros in the final round of the MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night. In addition to her very Marilyn Monroe-esque outfit, Gaga arrived in a snazzy black car, from which she emerged like the goddess that she is. Once inside the stadium, the star enjoyed the game from a private box with her agent boyfriend, Christian Carino. Even at a sporting event in ungodly heat (it was the hottest world series faceoff on record), Gaga knows how to shut. it. down.