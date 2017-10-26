26/10/17 26/10/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity World Series Lady Gaga at the Dodgers World Series Game Lady Gaga Is So Extra While Arriving at the World Series, and We Could Not Love It More 26 October, 2017 by Caitlin Hacker 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Lady Gaga may be a baseball fan, but no matter what she's doing or where she is, she's still, you know, Gaga. While some people prefer to wear Converse and t-shirts at the ballpark, "The Cure" singer sported her own version of baseball game attire when she watched the LA Dodgers beat the Houston Astros in the final round of the MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night. In addition to her very Marilyn Monroe-esque outfit, Gaga arrived in a snazzy black car, from which she emerged like the goddess that she is. Once inside the stadium, the star enjoyed the game from a private box with her agent boyfriend, Christian Carino. Even at a sporting event in ungodly heat (it was the hottest world series faceoff on record), Gaga knows how to shut. it. down. RelatedLook Back on Lady Gaga's Monstrous Rise to Fame Image Source: Getty / Pressphotobank/Bauer-Griffin 1 / 5 Image Source: Getty / Kevork Djansezian 2 / 5 Image Source: Getty / Pressphotobank/Bauer-Griffin 3 / 5 Image Source: Getty / Pressphotobank/Bauer-Griffin 4 / 5 Image Source: Getty / Pressphotobank/Bauer-Griffin 5 / 5 Join the conversation World SeriesLady GaGaLady GaGaJoe Torre