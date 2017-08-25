 Skip Nav
Lady Gaga Five Foot Two Documentary Details

Lady Gaga Sobs as She Talks About Feeling Alone in Her New Documentary

Lady Gaga is giving us an inside look at her life with her new documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two. On Thursday, the singer posted a few clips from the project, which show her going to the doctor for pain treatments and crying to her friend, Brandon Maxwell, about feeling alone. "I'm alone . . . every night," she says while choking back sobs. "And all these people will leave, right? They will leave, and then I'll be alone. And I go from everyone touching me all day and talking at me all day to total silence." While it's unclear who filmed the project, she was spotted with documentarian Chris Moukarbel several times over the past year. Based on the clips, it is safe to assume the documentary will touch on everything from her Super Bowl performance to her split from fiancé Taylor Kinney. Check out all the videos below before the documentary is released on Netflix on Sept. 22.

Celebrity InstagramsTVLady GaGa
