Lady Gaga and Madonna's 5-Year "Feud" Is More Complex Than You Think

It's been five years since Madonna called Gaga "reductive," but this seems to be the insult that sticks with the pop star the most. In Gaga: Five Foot Two, Mother Monster laments the long-lasting feud.

"The thing with me and Madonna, for example, is that I admired her always. I still admire her, no matter what she might think of me. No, I do. The only thing that really bothers me about her is that I'm Italian and from New York, you know? So like, if I got a problem with somebody, I'm going to f*cking tell you to your face. But no matter how much respect I have for her as a performer, I could never wrap my head around the fact that she wouldn't look me in the eye and tell me that I was 'reductive' or whatever . . . I saw it on f*cking TV. Telling me that you think I'm a piece of sh*t through the media, it's like a guy passing me a note through his friend. 'My buddy thinks you're hot.' . . . F*ck you. Where's your buddy, f*cking throwing me up against the wall and kissing me? I just want Madonna to f*cking to push me against the wall and kiss me and tell me I'm a piece of sh*t."

All things considered, there may no longer be a feud between Gaga and Madonna. Even so, it seems not all of the wounds from the battlefield have healed. Madonna has yet to address the documentary or Gaga's sentiments therein. At this point, it's still clear that Lady Gaga is holding on to some part of the whole crusade, even if only in small ways. It's possible Gaga may never get her closure. It's possible Madonna will never call her a piece of sh*t to her face. It's possible Madonna doesn't even feel that way about Lady Gaga. And unless she publicly talks about Gaga again at some point, we may never have our answer. Then again, Madonna did, at one point, say she had a plan, so maybe this is something where time will tell . . . right? Right?