Watch Lady Gaga's Pitch-Perfect Performance of "The Cure" at the AMAs

Lady Gaga was one of the slated performers at the 2017 American Music Awards and while it turns out she was performing via live-stream from her Washington concert, it didn't matter — she absolutely slayed. Wearing a sparkly, fringed white jumpsuit, Gaga sat at her piano for half her performance of hit song "The Cure," before jumping up and bringing the energy levels with her.

She's one of those singers who doesn't skip a beat, even when she's moving wildly around the stage — watch her performance below!