 Skip Nav
Red Carpet
All the Photos of Sam Heughan and Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy We Could Find
Music
4 People Who Gave Taylor Swift a Taste of Her Own Medicine — and 2 More Who Probably Will
The Royals
7 Causes That Were Near and Dear to Princess Diana's Heart
British Celebrities
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Head Out in London, and Holy Kit, His Jeans Are Tight!

Lady Gaga Talks About Her Feud With Madonna September 2017

Lady Gaga's Response to Her Feud With Madonna Is Not What You Think

Lady Gaga's upcoming Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, is sure to get a lot of people talking, especially her frank and direct response about her feud with Madonna. In 2012, the 59-year-old performer referred to Gaga's music as "reductive," but Gaga doesn't think Madonna would dare say that to her face. "The only thing that really bothers me about her is [that] I'm Italian and from New York, so if I have a problem with somebody, I'm gonna tell you to your face," Gaga says in the revealing doc, according to Vulture. "She wouldn't look me in the eye and tell me I'm reductive." The pop star also confessed that she still has admiration for Madonna regardless of their feud. "I admired her always and still admire her, no matter what she might think of me," Gaga shared. "I just want Madonna to push me up against the wall and kiss me and tell me I'm a piece of sh*t." Stranger things have happened.

Image Source: Getty / Walter McBride
Join the conversation
Gaga Five Foot TwoCelebrity FeudsLady GaGaMadonna
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
How Do I Use Facebook Messenger M Suggestions?
Tech News
Say Hello to Your New Facebook Messenger Personal Assistant
by Ashling Lee
Most Used Emoji on Facebook 2017
Texting
The Emoji the World Loves (and Uses) the Most
by Alexandra Whiting
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humour
This Account of "Instagram Boyfriends" Who Take Photos of Their Girlfriends Is Too REAL
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds