Lady Gaga's Response to Her Feud With Madonna Is Not What You Think

Lady Gaga's upcoming Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, is sure to get a lot of people talking, especially her frank and direct response about her feud with Madonna. In 2012, the 59-year-old performer referred to Gaga's music as "reductive," but Gaga doesn't think Madonna would dare say that to her face. "The only thing that really bothers me about her is [that] I'm Italian and from New York, so if I have a problem with somebody, I'm gonna tell you to your face," Gaga says in the revealing doc, according to Vulture. "She wouldn't look me in the eye and tell me I'm reductive." The pop star also confessed that she still has admiration for Madonna regardless of their feud. "I admired her always and still admire her, no matter what she might think of me," Gaga shared. "I just want Madonna to push me up against the wall and kiss me and tell me I'm a piece of sh*t." Stranger things have happened.