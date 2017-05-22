 Skip Nav
Stay in touch
Download our app
Did you know we have a US site?
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
If You've Ever Lost a Friend, Lady Gaga's Tribute to Her BFF Will Make You Weep
Cannes Film festival
The Most Fun, Glamorous Celebrity Cannes-dids From the South of France
Wedding
1 of Pippa's Page Boys Was Having a Little Too Much Fun at Her Wedding
Wedding
See Kate and Pippa Middleton's Sweetest Wedding Moments, Side by Side
Wedding
Kate Middleton Takes Order at Pippa's Wedding by Shushing the Kids

Lady Gaga's Tribute to Sonja Durham May 2017

If You've Ever Lost a Friend, Lady Gaga's Tribute to Her BFF Will Make You Weep

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on

If there's one thing we know about Lady Gaga, it's that she has a big heart. On Friday, the singer paid tribute to her best friend, Sonja Durham, who sadly lost her battle to cancer earlier this week. Along with a heartwarming black and white Instagram photo of Sonja and her husband, Andre Dubois, Gaga penned a beautiful note about her late pal. Her message reads as follows:

"Watching one of my best friends in the world show unfathomable courage, strength, and positivity while battling cancer has really changed my life. Thank you Sonja for inspiring me and all of us everyday with your joy. I love you so much it brings tears to my eyes just to think of all the years we've spent together backstage running the show, taking care of each other. You are one of a kind. I'm so proud of you. And you and Andre, your unbreakable beautiful love is what life is all about. You can see it in this photo. Wanted to share this with the world and show them what true beauty looks like. ❤#grigiogirls #sonjadurham @sonjad7777 I love you girl. I love you so much."

Gaga famously wrote "Grigio Girls" off her Joanne album about Sonja, and at Coachella last month, she touched hearts with her "The Edge of Glory" tribute to her.

Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsTrending TopicsCelebrity InstagramsLady GaGa
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Chia Seeds
Meghan Markle Reveals the 1 Dessert She Eats Weekly — and It's Healthy
by Terry Carter
Harry Styles Carpool Karaoke Video
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Harry Styles and James Corden Reenact Titanic During Carpool Karaoke
by Kelsie Gibson
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things to Never Ever Post on Social Media
by Lisette Mejia
​Who Is Joe Alwyn?
Joe Alwyn
4 Things You Need to Know About Taylor Swift's New British Boyfriend
by Kelsie Gibson
Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill Pictures
Celebrity Friendships
Find Someone Who Looks at You the Way Jonah Hill Looks at Leonardo DiCaprio
by Caitlin Hacker
Celebrity Real Estate
Kylie Jenner's Renovating Her Home, So She's Been Renting This Obscenely Glam Mansion
by Victoria Messina
Messenger Update Gives the App a New Look
Tech News
Messenger Just Got a Brand New Look and It's Going to Change How You Use It
by Alexandra Whiting
Amazing Ways to Use Facebook Messenger
Tech Tips
6 Ways You're Not Using Messenger But Should Be
by Alexandra Whiting
How Do I Make My Facebook Status Colourful?
Tech Tips
Your Facebook Status Is About to Become More Colourful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Zac Efron Next to Ted Bundy
Ted Bundy
Zac Efron Is Playing Killer Ted Bundy, and the Resemblance Deserves a Look
by Maggie Pehanick
Cast of It at the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards
Award Season
The Cast of It Attends the MTV Movie and TV Awards Without Any Clowns, Thank God
by Quinn Keaney
Katherine Langford on The Tonight Show May 2017
Katherine Langford
Katherine Langford's Reaction to Getting a Tweet From Lady Gaga Is Not What You'd Expect
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds