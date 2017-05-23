 Skip Nav
Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd "Lust For Life" Music Video

You'll Want Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd to Live Happily Ever After When You See This

The best part about the "Lust For Life" music video is that it presents me with an alternate universe where Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd are living happily ever after together in a meadow of daisies, which is a fantasy I didn't realise I wanted until this very moment. On top of that, the video — which is off of her upcoming album, Lust For Life — is just as dreamy as the ridiculously catchy Summer song. A real relationship between the two is unlikely, but there's nothing stopping us all from replaying the video over, and over, and over, and . . .

The WeekndLana Del ReyMusic
