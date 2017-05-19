 Skip Nav
The Last Resort: Sharday and Josh Split

Sharday and Josh's Fight on The Last Resort Was Just So Uncomfortable

The Last Resort hasn't been getting the best ratings (OK, they've been kinda the worst) but if you ask us, the show is worth plenty more eyeballs. It's reality TV at its juicy best — similar to Seven Year Switch, it's a brutally honest show about the very real struggles of long-term couples.

The Last Resort Launches Tonight! Meet the Couples Here

Of course, everything's hammed up for entertainment purposes, and as you'll see from the below, not a hint of drama has been spared. Separated couple Josh and Sharday — who want to be together forever but are struggling to get past some major hurdles — had a fight of epic proportions and ended their relationship in a space of minutes. Watch the intense showdown below.

Image Source: Channel Nine
The Last Resort
