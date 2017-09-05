Laura on Her Feelings For Matty: "I'm Falling in Love With Him"

Since scoring the first kiss of the season with Matty, Laura's been one of the clear frontrunners on The Bachelor. She's also already had two dates — and time, as anyone knows, is money on a show like this. And as the hometown dates draw closer — the first real test-drive of how the relationship will fit into their everyday lives — the stakes are high, because she's not the only one with a connection.

"All the people who were there for their 15 minutes of fame have left, and I think it's pretty obvious to people watching who those people are," she told POPSUGAR Australia. "Everyone who is there now has spent time with Matty, knows who he is, sees different qualities in him that they like and wants to see if there's a possibility for more."

Ahead, Laura gives us an update on how where she's at at this point in the show.

On how she's feeling ahead of hometown week . . .

"I am pretty nervous about taking him home to see my family, but at the same time, very, very excited to see them and get their perspective on things, because my sister's the person I always go to with all my problems. I haven't been able to get her guidance or advice at all, so for the most part, have been on my own. I'm really looking forward to being able to speak to her properly about it."

On her feelings about Matty at this point . . .

"I know absolutely that I want to be with him and want to see where this can go. I'm falling in love with him, I just haven't had the ability to say those words. For me, that was a lot harder to do than say, 'Hey, meet my family, I love you!'"

On the connections the other girls are building with Matty . . .

"I can see that all the girls that are there all have something special. Each person is different in what their sharing, but every single person has had some connection to him. It is strange, and does make you feel vulnerable and second guess whether what you're feeling is one-sided — does he feel this back? Am I getting caught up in it? It's an unusual environment, that's for sure."

On whether she's ever doubted Matty's intentions . . .

"I've never doubted his intentions, because . . . When you think about it, at no point has he ever been like, I'm going to give you this and not fulfil his obligations. He's just getting to know me and doesn't owe me anything. I'm the one putting myself on the line and the one telling him how I feel, and he doesn't have the capacity to tell me whether he feels the same or not. So I feel like he's being honest with himself. At the end of the day, we've all made the choice to be there. We've all made the choice to tell him how we feel. He does has an obligation to consider our feelings and be kind, but he needs to think of himself."

On what Matty is really like away from the cameras . . .

"He's the same! He's very funny — so, so funny — which I think you don't quite see on the show, because you see a lot more of his serious side. But he's hilarious, and that's really, really fun. He's very considerate in what he says, that also comes from the fact that he also has to be considered in what he says so he doesn't give away too much. He's thoughtful, and that's a nice quality. But he's just so funny and I don't think you see so much of it in the edit."

On how she feels about not being the last girl standing . . .

"I guess the thing is, I've never, ever looked at it as winning. I never saw it as like, 'I want to win this', because at the end of the day, the only thing you win is the possibility of being happy with someone. So if he didn't want to be with me . . . I was clear with him, I was like, unless you know for sure you want to be with me, then I wouldn't want you to choose me anyway, because that's not the relationship I want. I had really accepted that being hurt was a big possibility, but that it was worth the risk. You can't go in there thinking, I'm going to win The Bachelor, because what if you don't like the person or your personalities don't mesh? You've got to be happy!"

On her thoughts about the other contestants . . .

"Matty has awesome taste, because the other girls are amazing. All the girls that are there — and I'm not just saying this to be nice — I love all those girls. I can see 100 percent why he's chosen them all to be there and why he would see a possible future with any one of them.

"Cobie is the sweetest girl you'll ever meet. She's so thoughtful and cares so much about people's feelings, sometimes more than her own. That's the most beautiful quality. Florence is really similar to me, she became my closest friend in the house. She's hilarious, and not that I think I'm hilarious, but we have the same sense of humour. She was my sounding board for everything and we talked about anything. As much as we had feelings for the same guy, she was my support network and I really appreciate her in so many ways.

"Elise is a beautiful soul. She's such a good match for Matty on paper — they have so many things in common. If you were going to tick a box for something, that's Elise.

Elora and I weren't as close, but she's so lovely and genuine, and so open in the way she talks about her feelings. I think that's a beautiful quality, because it's something that I don't have and something I admired in her. Tara is freaking hilarious! Honestly, she's the best, I love her. Tara and I have stayed really good friends and she still cracks me up."

On those rumours that she's spent a weekend away with Matty . . .

"I've actually just been spending time down in Wollongong as well, so when I said to the paparazzi that I came from my sister's, she can vouch I came from there. They're just relentless and try and jump on anything to make a story about it. There are a lot of photos that are missing to tie that story together, and all the information is all very speculative. They'll do whatever they can to try and create a story. The fact that I'm still wearing the same clothes for multiples days may have also been something to think about!"

On whether she has any red flags about a potential relationship with Matty . . .

"No, because I feel like if I had seen any red flags or felt any concern, I wouldn't be pursuing it, because I don't want a relationship that's not going to work out after the show. I would've removed myself if I didn't think we were compatible."