Laura Got Pretty Real With Matty on The Bachelor, and We Can Seriously Empathise

Hometown week on The Bachelor is usually when a lot of confessions arise. With little time left with Matty, the contestants begin to consider how they really feel about a possible future together. On Thursday's date in Sydney with Laura, Matty seemed to fit right in and passed the sister test with flying colours. As it came to an end, Laura told him how much she wanted "this" to work out, but Matty somehow, wasn't fully convinced and felt she was holding back, asking if she was 100 percent certain.

"Don't do that, not if you can't say the same thing back to me," she told him. "You know I want this." And there it was, the classic Bachelor paradox: you want to open up to still be in the running, yet at the same time, retain some dignity so as to not look like a complete fool on national TV. One can also imagine a similar situation playing out in the dating scene IRL: you're starting to see a guy but not sure what's going on on his end, so you lay out just enough of your feelings, but not enough to get completely heartbroken. Except in the real world, you would usually get some form of a response — silence or not.