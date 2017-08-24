Laura Prepon and Ben Foster Welcome a Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for Laura Prepon and Ben Foster — they are officially parents! According to Us Weekly, the Orange Is the New Black star recently gave birth to a baby girl. While no other details have been released at the time, news of Laura's pregnancy first broke in January after she debuted her baby bump at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. This is the first child for both Laura and Ben, who got engaged back in October 2016.