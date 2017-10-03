 Skip Nav
The Royals
Royal Lovebirds! Prince Harry Plants a Sweet Kiss on Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games
The Royals
Prince Harry and Barack Obama Are Just 2 Bros in Button-Up Shirts, Watching Basketball Together
The Royals
31 Times Prince Harry Was in Uniform and You Got Weak in the Knees
Khloe Kardashian
Who Has Khloé Kardashian Dated? The Mum-to-Be Definitely Has a Soft Spot For Athletes

Lauren Conrad's Son Liam Cute Pictures

Lauren Conrad Shares a Snuggly Photo With Her "Little Guy," Son Liam

A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on

Lauren Conrad and William Tell welcomed their first child, son Liam, in July, and he's already stealing hearts. The fashion designer, who married William in a Pinterest-worthy ceremony in September 2014, shared an adorable photo of Liam on Instagram this week. "Sunday snuggles with this little guy😍," she wrote alongside the snap of Liam snoozing on a comfy blanket. In addition to his adorable arm rolls, his little eyelashes are better than ours will probably ever be. We can't wait for more peeks at this cutie!

Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity KidsLauren Conrad
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Interviews
Tina Knowles, Proud Grandma, Reveals Blue Ivy Prayed For the Arrival of Rumi and Sir
by Kelsie Gibson
Is Kim Kardashian Going to Paris Fashion Week 2017?
Celebrity Interviews
Kim Kardashian Reveals How Her Life Has Changed Nearly 1 Year After Paris Robbery
by Caitlin Hacker
Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Son's Tweet About Her Breast Cancer
Celebrity Kids
Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Son Pens a Sweet Note Following Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis
by Kelsie Gibson
Kaia Gerber's Style
Celebrity Kids
Kaia Gerber Is Just Shy of 16, but Her Style Is on Another Level
by Ryan Roschke
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Welcome First Child
Celebrity Kids
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Welcome a Baby Boy
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds