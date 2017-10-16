Your Heart Isn't Ready For This Snap of Lauren Conrad's Son at His First Pumpkin Patch

A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Oct 12, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT

Lauren Conrad's son, Liam Tell, may only be 3 months old, but he's already been to his first pumpkin patch. On Thursday, The Hills alum shared a photo of the special moment on Instagram, and between Liam's lamb costume and his adorable facial expression, we can't get enough of him! "This little lamb had his first trip to the pumpkin patch today 🎃" Lauren captioned the shot. We can't wait to see what Lauren dresses him up as for Halloween!