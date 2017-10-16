 Skip Nav
Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Engaged!
Easy Halloween Costumes
15 Nostalgic Hollywood Couples to Dress as For Halloween
Celebrity Instagrams
The Pick-Me-Up You Definitely Need: Hollywood Hotties Hanging With Their Dogs
Nostalgia
40+ Photos That Will Validate Your Decades-Long Crush on Jeff Goldblum

Lauren Conrad and Son Liam at Pumpkin Patch 2017

Your Heart Isn't Ready For This Snap of Lauren Conrad's Son at His First Pumpkin Patch

A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on

Lauren Conrad's son, Liam Tell, may only be 3 months old, but he's already been to his first pumpkin patch. On Thursday, The Hills alum shared a photo of the special moment on Instagram, and between Liam's lamb costume and his adorable facial expression, we can't get enough of him! "This little lamb had his first trip to the pumpkin patch today 🎃" Lauren captioned the shot. We can't wait to see what Lauren dresses him up as for Halloween!

Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity KidsLauren ConradHalloween
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Celebrity Kids
Can You Believe Almost Half of Brad and Angelina's Kids Are Teenagers?
by Monica Sisavat
Which Kardashians Are Pregnant in 2017?
Celebrity Kids
Everything We Know About the Kardashian Pregnancies in 1 Easy Place
by Johnni Macke
Pictures of Prince Gabriel of Sweden
Celebrity Kids
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Share First Official Photos of Their Son, Prince Gabriel
by Monica Sisavat
Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Son's Tweet About Her Breast Cancer
Celebrity Kids
Julia Louis-Dreyfus's Son Pens a Sweet Note Following Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis
by Kelsie Gibson
Ryan Gosling Talking About Daughter on Jimmy Kimmel 2017
Celebrity Kids
Ryan Gosling Reveals the Inappropriate Thing His Daughter Learned During Her First Trip to NYC
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds