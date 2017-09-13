Lauren Graham Reacts to Alexis Bledel's Emmy Win in the Most Lorelai Way

Lauren Graham is super proud of her onscreen daughter. The Gilmore Girls actress was one of the first people to congratulate Alexis Bledel on her first Emmy win for The Handmaid's Tale at Sunday's Creative Arts Emmy Awards. In true Lorelai Gilmore form, she made sure to sneak in a humblebrag about her co-star on social media. "THIS IS SO AWESOME," she wrote on Twitter. "Congratulations and love! xL" Aww! The future of another revival of their hit series may still be uncertain, but one thing is clear: their bond is unbreakable.

