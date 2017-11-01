01/11/17 01/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity It Movie LeBron James Pennywise Halloween Costume LeBron James Is Terrifying as Pennywise, but It's His Dance Moves That Are Killer 1 November, 2017 by Perri Konecky 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks 🎈🎈 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT Standing at 6'8" from St. Vincent — St. Mary High School from Akron, Ohio, iiiiiiit's LeBron James Pennywise! On Monday, LeBron transformed into the terrifying clown from It at the Cleveland Cavaliers annual Halloween party, and no one was safe — not even the dance floor. While Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union went as Milli Vanilli, and Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian donned Game of Thrones costumes, it was LeBron's unrecognizable ensemble that left the party in tears. Not only was LeBron decked from head to toe in spot-on clown attire, but he tore up the dance floor like it was nobody's business, making this muscular Pennywise *slightly* less scary. Read on to see some of the hilarious footage of LeBron at the Halloween party, and check out more of this year's celebrity Halloween costumes here. . . if you dare! Pennywise. #lebron #lebronjames #kingjames A post shared by James Family Fanpage (@teamjamesfamily) on Oct 30, 2017 at 8:45pm PDT 1 / 5 .@KingJames as Pennywise is terrifying 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LY1FKd7GQa— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2017 2 / 5 The man of the honor is here! @KingJames aka Pennywise! pic.twitter.com/mQRXb4S0s3— DJ Steph Floss (@djstephfloss) October 31, 2017 3 / 5 we're all missing the most important topic this morning, though, which is LeBron turning all the way up in his Pennywise costume pic.twitter.com/SdUk9QFG51— Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) October 31, 2017 4 / 5 Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks 🎈🎈 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT 5 / 5 Join the conversation It MovieHalloween Costumes For MenPop Culture Halloween CostumesLeBron JamesHalloween CostumesCelebrity Halloween CostumesHalloweenHalloween Costumes