Lena Waithe Emmy Awards Acceptance Speech 2017

You Need to See This Emmys Speech Again Because It's So F*cking Brilliant

"Let me reclaim my time. Give me a second." That's the first thing Lena Waithe said when she reached the mic at Monday's Emmy Awards in LA. Waithe had just won an Emmy for best writing on a comedy series. The award, which was for an especially impactful episode of Master of None, was shared with Aziz Ansari. The win was absolutely historic: Waithe became the first black woman to win an award for comedy writing.

Not only was Waithe's win pretty inspiring in and of itself, but the writer offered some pretty incredible words during her acceptance speech. "Thank you Netflix for creating a beautiful playground for us to play and shine on," she said. "Thank you to my girlfriend, I love you more than life itself."

"The world would not be as beautiful as it is if we weren't in it."

Waithe then turned her words to a larger scale; she spoke directly to the LGBTQ+ community. "I see each and every one of you. The things that make us different, those are our superpowers. Every day when you walk out the door and put on your imaginary cape and go out there and conquer the world . . . because the world would not be as beautiful as it is if we weren't in it." She ended on a sweet note: "And for everybody that showed us so much love of this episode. Thank you for embracing a little Indian boy from South Carolina and a little queer black girl from the south side of Chicago." If you need us, we'll be crying a lot and then printing most of this on a gigantic banner.

Image Source: CBS
