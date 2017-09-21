 Skip Nav
Award Season
50 Emmys Moments That You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Celebrity Instagrams
Aaron Paul and Lauren Parsekian Are Expecting Their First Child!
Jodie Whittaker
Benedict Cumberbatch on the New Doctor Who: "Why Can't It Be a Woman?"
Award Season
Riz Ahmed Celebrates His Emmy Win With a Rousing Speech on Prejudice and Injustice

Leonardo DiCaprio's Donation to Fight Climate Change

Leonardo DiCaprio, Beautiful Human, Makes a Whopping Donation to Tackle Climate Change

Donald Trump may not believe in climate change, but Leonardo DiCaprio certainly does. On Tuesday, Leo gave a speech at Yale University, in which he announced that his foundation will be donating a $20 million grant to fight climate change. "We are proud to support the work of over 100 organisations at home and abroad," Leo said. "These grantees are active on the ground, protecting our oceans, forests, and endangered species for future generations — and tackling the urgent, existential challenges of climate change . . . Our challenge is to find new ways to power our lives, employ millions of people and turn every individual into an advocate for clean air and drinkable water. We must demand that politicians accept climate science and make bold commitments before it is too late."

Even though Trump officially withdrew the US from the Paris Climate Agreement back in June, Leo still believes the US can combat climate change. "I still believe that the United States has the potential to lead the world on this issue," Leo stated. "We can only hope that the President begins to see it too, before it is too late." The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation focuses on climate change, indigenous rights, and wildland and ocean conservation and has given over $80 million in grants since it first formed in 1998.

Image Source: Getty / Mike Marsland
Join the conversation
Leonardo DiCaprioClimate ChangeCelebrity Philanthropy
Around The Web
More From POPSUGAR
Join The Conversation
Opinion
Facebook Found a Kids' Room on Pinterest That Looks Just Like Ronnie and Georgia's
by Alexandra Whiting
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Toddlers
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
10 Year Anniversary of the Hashtag
Hashtags
#Memories: The Best Hashtags From the Past 10 Years
by Alexandra Whiting
Mark Zuckerberg Pens Facebook Post to Second Daughter August
US News
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Welcome Second Daughter With Powerful Facebook Post
by Chelsea Hassler
How Do I Delete My Facebook Account?
Tech Tips
The Simplest Way to Delete Your Facebook
by Caitlyn Fitzpatrick
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact Archives
Power Your Happy
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds