Bill Skarsgard Is Extremely Hot, and We Are Not Clowning Around
The Royals
15 Times Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Sibling Bond Reigned Supreme
Battle of the Sexes
Emma Stone Attends the US Open With Billie Jean King, the Tennis Pro She Plays in Battle of the Sexes
Celebrity Kids
Shiloh Is Literally the Spitting Image of Brad Pitt at Angelina Jolie's Movie Premiere

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Instagram Photo Sept. 2017

Miley Cyrus Gives Liam Hemsworth a Sweet Kiss on the Cheek in New Instagram Snap

A post shared by Liam Hemsworth (@liamhemsworth) on

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus don't show PDA very often, but when they do, it's freaking adorable. On Monday night, Liam shared a sweet Instagram photo of Miley giving him a kiss on the cheek using a cartoon filter. "Life is way cooler in cartoon," he captioned the shot. As if that wasn't cute enough, Miley's mom, Tish, also left a comment on the snap, writing, "Love my sweet family soooo much!" Miley and Liam resumed their engagement back in January, and even though they're not married yet, it's clear that they're already one big happy family.

