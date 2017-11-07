 Skip Nav
Liam Hemsworth Proves Chivalry Isn't Dead During His Date Night With Miley Cyrus

Image Source: Getty
Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus took a big bite of the Big Apple over the weekend, and the result was incredibly sweet. After sharing the screen during a hilarious skit on Saturday Night Live, the couple continued the fun by attending an after-party for the show at Sarabeth's restaurant in NYC. Aside from sporting bands on that finger, the pair also shared a cute moment as Liam took Miley's hand and helped her out of the car like a true gentleman. While the two have yet to comment on marriage rumours, one thing is for sure: Liam really is Miley's Prince Charming.

Liam HemsworthCelebrity PDAMiley CyrusCelebrity Couples
