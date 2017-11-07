07/11/17 07/11/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Liam Hemsworth Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus Out in NYC November 2017 Liam Hemsworth Proves Chivalry Isn't Dead During His Date Night With Miley Cyrus 7 November, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View In Slideshow Image Source: Getty Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus took a big bite of the Big Apple over the weekend, and the result was incredibly sweet. After sharing the screen during a hilarious skit on Saturday Night Live, the couple continued the fun by attending an after-party for the show at Sarabeth's restaurant in NYC. Aside from sporting bands on that finger, the pair also shared a cute moment as Liam took Miley's hand and helped her out of the car like a true gentleman. While the two have yet to comment on marriage rumours, one thing is for sure: Liam really is Miley's Prince Charming. Image Source: Getty / Robert Kamau 1 / 4 Image Source: Getty / Robert Kamau 2 / 4 Image Source: Getty / Robert Kamau 3 / 4 Image Source: Getty / Robert Kamau 4 / 4 Join the conversation Liam HemsworthCelebrity PDAMiley CyrusCelebrity Couples