Liev Schreiber Has a "Downright Divine" Emmys Date — His Son, Kai!

Liev Schreiber is keeping up his trend of bringing the most adorable dates of all time to the Emmys. After walking the red carpet with his eldest son, Alexander Pete (whom he calls Sasha), at the 2016 Emmys, the Ray Donovan star brought along Sasha's younger sibling, Kai, for this year's event. Liev shared a few photos of him and his 8-year-old son preparing for their big night out on Instagram, captioning one cute snap, "The very dapper and downright divine Kai Schreiber!!!"

Like Sasha, Kai clearly takes after mom Naomi Watts with his bright blonde hair. Still, the father/son duo managed to match with their dashing black tuxes. Since Liev is nominated for outstanding lead actor in a drama series, Kai just might be his good luck charm!