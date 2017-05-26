26/5/17 26/5/17 POPSUGAR Celebrity Camila Mendes Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes Pictures 13 Times We Wanted to Third Wheel With Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes 26 May, 2017 by Kelsie Gibson 0 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. View in slideshow A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes) on Jan 24, 2017 at 9:02am PST Riverdale is full of gorgeous eye candy, but we've also developed girl crushes on the show's leading ladies Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes. Aside from being wise beyond their years, we can't help but feel like they would be super fun to hang out with. The actresses, best known for their roles as Betty and Veronica respectively, are constantly showing off their sweet bond on and off set. Whether they're snapping fun pictures on set or they're working the red carpet, we are growing more obsessed with their incredible friendship. Their comic book characters may be part of an intricate love triangle with Archie, but in real life, the two couldn't be closer. RelatedExcuse Us While We Relish Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's Adorable Friendship 1 When They Attended Riverdale's First Upfront What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur 1 / 13 2 When They Snapped This Casual, Yet Gorgeous Selfie A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes) on Apr 6, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT 2 / 13 3 When They Chatted Like Best Girl Friends What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Gary Gershoff 3 / 13 4 When They Held Hands and Went Skating What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Cosmopolitan.com / Sami Drasin 4 / 13 5 When They Gave Us This Incredible Valentine's Day Message A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Feb 14, 2017 at 1:06pm PST 5 / 13 6 When They Cuddled Up and Embraced the Cold A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Feb 6, 2017 at 11:10am PST 6 / 13 7 When They Hit Up Coachella What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / Emma McIntyre 7 / 13 8 When They Did Late Night Side by Side A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Jan 26, 2017 at 4:56pm PST 8 / 13 9 When Their Sweet Smiles Filled Your Heart With Joy What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Getty / David Livingston 9 / 13 10 When They Were Too Hot For Their Own Good What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! Image Source: Cosmopolitan.com / Sami Drasin 10 / 13 11 When They Put Our Edgy Polaroid Snaps to Shame A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on Jan 26, 2017 at 7:39am PST 11 / 13 12 When They Got All Glam For the Red Carpet What’s Your Reaction? Thanks for your reaction Don’t forget to share this with your friends! 12 / 13 13 When They Gave Each Other This Look at Pop's A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes) on Jan 24, 2017 at 9:02am PST 13 / 13 Join the conversation Share this post Camila MendesLili ReinhartRiverdaleCelebrity FriendshipsCelebrity Instagrams