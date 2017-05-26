 Skip Nav
Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes Pictures

13 Times We Wanted to Third Wheel With Riverdale's Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes

View in slideshow

A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes) on

Riverdale is full of gorgeous eye candy, but we've also developed girl crushes on the show's leading ladies Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes. Aside from being wise beyond their years, we can't help but feel like they would be super fun to hang out with. The actresses, best known for their roles as Betty and Veronica respectively, are constantly showing off their sweet bond on and off set. Whether they're snapping fun pictures on set or they're working the red carpet, we are growing more obsessed with their incredible friendship. Their comic book characters may be part of an intricate love triangle with Archie, but in real life, the two couldn't be closer.

1 When They Attended Riverdale's First Upfront
When They Attended Riverdale's First Upfront
Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur
1 / 13
2 When They Snapped This Casual, Yet Gorgeous Selfie

A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes) on

2 / 13
3 When They Chatted Like Best Girl Friends
When They Chatted Like Best Girl Friends
Image Source: Getty / Gary Gershoff
3 / 13
4 When They Held Hands and Went Skating
When They Held Hands and Went Skating
Image Source: Cosmopolitan.com / Sami Drasin
4 / 13
5 When They Gave Us This Incredible Valentine's Day Message

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

5 / 13
6 When They Cuddled Up and Embraced the Cold

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

6 / 13
7 When They Hit Up Coachella
When They Hit Up Coachella
Image Source: Getty / Emma McIntyre
7 / 13
8 When They Did Late Night Side by Side

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

8 / 13
9 When Their Sweet Smiles Filled Your Heart With Joy
When Their Sweet Smiles Filled Your Heart With Joy
Image Source: Getty / David Livingston
9 / 13
10 When They Were Too Hot For Their Own Good
When They Were Too Hot For Their Own Good
Image Source: Cosmopolitan.com / Sami Drasin
10 / 13
11 When They Put Our Edgy Polaroid Snaps to Shame

A post shared by Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) on

11 / 13
12 When They Got All Glam For the Red Carpet
When They Got All Glam For the Red Carpet
12 / 13
13 When They Gave Each Other This Look at Pop's

A post shared by Camila Mendes (@camimendes) on

13 / 13
Camila MendesLili ReinhartRiverdaleCelebrity FriendshipsCelebrity Instagrams
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds