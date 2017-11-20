 Skip Nav
We Can't Figure Out Pink's True Feelings For Christina Aguilera's AMAs Performance
Lady Gaga and Madonna's 5-Year "Feud" Is More Complex Than You Think
4 Famous Guys Who Have Swept Emma Stone Off Her Feet
The Best Pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2017 — So Far!

Linkin Park's Speech at the 2017 American Music Awards

Linkin Park's AMAs Tribute to Chester Bennington Comes With a Life Lesson We All Need to Hear

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington died by suicide on July 20, and on Monday, his band honoured him at the American Music Awards in LA. After nabbing the award for favourite alternative rock artist, Mike Shinoda took the opportunity to not only dedicate the award to Chester but to also give the audience an important life lesson. "Take a moment to appreciate what you've got," he said. "Make Chester proud." Grab some tissues and watch his speech above.

Chester Bennington Award Season AMAs Linkin Park American Music Awards
